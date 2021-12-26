हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Watch: PM Narendra Modi's Full Speech announcing vaccines for teens, 'precaution dose' for frontline workers and booster shots for those above 60

PM Modi made several big announcements amid growing concerns over rising Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus. In an address to the nation, the PM said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

Watch: PM Narendra Modi&#039;s Full Speech announcing vaccines for teens, &#039;precaution dose&#039; for frontline workers and booster shots for those above 60

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation late on Saturday during which he announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

PM Modi made several big announcements amid growing concerns over rising Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus. In an address to the nation, the PM said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

PM Modi also later shared the video of his address to the nation on his Twitter handle. 

 

 

The precaution dose denotes a third dose of the vaccine for the fully vaccinated but PM Modi refrained from using the term "booster dose", as it is generally referred to.

Amid Christmas and the coming new year festivities, PM Modi asked people to be alert and take all preventive measures but added that they should avoid panic as he reassured them about the health measures in place to deal with any exigencies.

Administration of nasal vaccine and world's first DNA vaccine against Covid will soon start in India as well, he said. The Prime Minister said global experience shows that following all preventive measures at a personal level is a "big weapon" to fight Covid and so is vaccination.

This is time to be careful while engaging in festivities, he said.

"I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Remember to mask up and keep washing hands," PM Modi said.

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra Modipm modi address to nationPM Narendra Modi Full speechCOVID-19OmicronIndiaVaccine for children
Next
Story

Trains canceled amid farmers' agitation in Ferozepur Division of Northern Railway, details here

Must Watch

PT2M6S

Owaisi abuses Nathu Ram Godse, also targeted BJP