Watch: Policeman in Jharkhand gives money to a man to buy mask to fight coronavirus

At a time when India is battling the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and we are getting gloomy news from several quarters there are some positive news too which shows that Indians are fighting coronavirus with all their might.

In Jharkhand, a policeman in Godda was seen giving money to a man to buy face mask in order to keep himself protected from coronavirus COVID-19. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has lauded the policeman and has directed the senior police officers of Godda to reward the policeman for this step.

It is to be noted that Jharkhand is one of the few states in India which is yet to record a coronavirus case. The state government is taking all steps to ensure that people are safe and policemen are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 600-mark and 10 people have lost their lives in the country due to the deadly virus so far. On Tuesday (March 24), Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country.

In a related development, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday asserted that people suffereing from hypertension, diabetes or heart diseases are at the same risk of contracting the new coronavirus like anyone else. This comes even as health officials around the world have warned that the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions face a higher risk of complications due to the COVID-19.

In its FAQs, the ICMR said that the majority (80 per cent) of people diagnosed with COVID-19 will have mild symptoms of a respiratory infection (fever, sore throat, cough) and make a full recovery. "People with hypertension, diabetes or heart diseases are at no greater risk of getting the infection than anyone else."