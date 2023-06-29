Watch: Punches, Kicks Fly After Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Men In Delhi Metro, DMRC Says 'Conduct Yourself'

New Delhi: Delhi metro is making a lot of headlines but for wrong reasons. Videos of commuters arguing, using a hair dryer and outrage over a girl's outfits have flooded social media this year. Now, a shocking video of two men allegedly brawling inside a Delhi Metro train has gone viral on social media. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) pleaded with commuters to behave themselves while travelling by Metro. In the unverified video clip, the two men can be allegedly seen punching and kicking each other as some fellow commuters try to pull them apart.

Responding to the incident, the DMRC said, “We request that commuters conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro." “If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the matter on the DMRC Helpline, detailing the corridor, station, and time” it said in a statement.

Recently, the DMRC deployed flying squads comprising metro and security staff to randomly check such behaviour in the Metro across its network and to “take necessary action under relevant provisions of law,” it said.