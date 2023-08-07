WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi After Being Reinstated As MP, Congress Leaders Distribute Sweets

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Parliament on Monday after the Lok Sabha secretariat revoked his suspension from the House on Monday. Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) alliance leaders raised 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad' slogans as they welcomed him to Parliament.

Upon reaching Parliament House along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, the Congress leader paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.





The Congress leader also updated his account bio on X (formerly known as Twitter) from 'Dis'Qualified MP' to 'Member of Parliament'. Congress leaders were also seen distributing sweets outside the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday restored the membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case. He was disqualified from the lower house in March 2023. "In continuation of Notification No. 21/4(3)/2023/TO(B), dated the 24th March 2023, the Supreme Court of India has passed an order on 04.08.2023 in Special Leave to Appeal (Crl.) No. 8644/2023, staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala, which was ordered by the judgment dated 23.03.2023 of the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./ 18712/2019," an official notification issued by Lok Sabha secretariat read.

"In view of the order dated 04.08.2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(3)/2023/TO(B) dated the 24th March 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," it added.

Lok Sabha Secretariat restores membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on Friday (August 4) stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the sentence of two years awarded to Gandhi in the 2019 defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark. The court while granting relief to Gandhi had said the ramifications of the trial court’s order are wide. Not only was Gandhi’s right to continue in public life affected but also that of the electorate who elected him, the court had added.

The apex court also issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

The Congress party had earlier called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party's parliamentary office on Monday over the issue of reinstating Rahul Gandhi as the Member of Parliament after the Supreme Court verdict in the ‘Modi surname remark case.’ The Congress said that it will raise its demand for restoring Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership in view of any delay after a favourable Supreme Court verdict in the ‘Modi surname remark case’.

A copy of the Supreme Court order, that stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case, was formally handed over to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The Congress leadership and several opposition leaders had expressed their disappointment over the Lok Sabha Secretariat’s response to their request that Gandhi should be immediately reinstated, so that he can participate in the no-confidence motion against the Modi government, which begins on August 8.

“The speed with which he was disqualified, it is important to reinstate him with the same speed. I called up Speaker Sahib last night and told him that I want to submit the court documents to you to facilitate Rahul Gandhiji’s return to the House. He then advised me to call him up this morning,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters at a press conference.

SC Stays Rahul Gandhi's Conviction In Modi Surname Case



In a relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark. The apex court issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

The Gujarat HC had in its order declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark. After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24. Earlier in March, a magisterial court convicted Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Modi’ surname remarks ahead of the 2019 national polls.

Significantly, the Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha and Rahul Gandhi is also likely to take part in this. "The Bharatiya Janata Party should return Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership to him. Rahul Gandhi will take part in the 'no-confidence' motion against the Modi government's 'anti-people's policies", said Congress leader Surendra Rajput.

The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is likely to take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have faced adjournments over opposition demands for a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting.