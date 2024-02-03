Watch: Rahul Gandhi Visits Baidyanath Dham In Deoghar Amid 'Modi-Modi' Chant

Rahul Gandhi, who is in Jharkhand for his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, today faced a 'Modi-Modi' chant when he went to visit Baba Baidyanath Dham temple in Deoghar. The video of the moment has gone viral on social media. While the Congress claimed it a ploy of the BJP, Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Nishikant Dubey said that the people of Deoghar showed Rahul Gandhi his true face.

Watch The Video Here

Taking to social media, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP aims to snatch away the lands and resources of the tribals and give them to its 'corporate friends'. Taking to the social media platform, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress is committed that the tribal communities should prosper and their cultural heritage should be protected.

"Today in India, the rights of tribals are being weakened as a part of a conspiracy. At Modi's instigation, his 'media friend' openly insults the tribals and his 'corporate friend' loots their resources. Congress made laws like forest rights for tribals, brought tribal bills, and took steps towards implementing Sarna Dharma Code. But BJP does not allow any law to be implemented to protect the interests of the tribals, because their aim is to snatch away the lands and other resources of the tribals and give them to their corporate friends. On the great land of Jharkhand, Lord Birsa Munda fought against the British and protected the rights of the tribals. Today's British "Modani" want the tribals not to have any right to their own water, forests and land. Congress is committed that the tribal communities should prosper and their cultural heritage should be protected," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi, after resuming the ongoing Jharkhand leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, from Sarkanda Chowk here, said that the Congress' fight is against the hatred and fear present in the hearts of BJP people. "BJP is spreading hate. We had undertaken a 4000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra against this hatred and violence. And the slogan--Nafrat Ke Bazaar Me Mohabbat Ki Dukkan-- was given. No matter how much hatred they (BJP) spread, no matter how much violence they spread, the Congress and its allies will open shops of love all over India. Because you know, our fight is against the hatred and fear present in the hearts of BJP people," he said.

The Congress leader said that injustice is being done against the poor including youth, women, and farmers in the entire country.

The Nyay Yatra, which entered Jharkhand on Friday, is scheduled to cover various places in the state on Saturday. The Yatra will pause in Khirdhana. Rahul is also scheduled to visit Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar later in the day. The Yatra, which flagged off from Imphal on January 14, will span a distance of 6,200 kilometres in the 66-day-long journey, passing through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat before finally concluding in Maharashtra.