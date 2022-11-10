topStoriesenglish
WATCH: Rape accused rams car into security guard in Noida society in bid to escape arrest

The man, a resident of Amrapali Zodiac society in Sector 120, is accused of raping a woman associate of his and a local police team was out to arrest him when the incident took place.

Noida: A man wanted in a rape case allegedly hit a security guard in a high-rise society here with his car while fleeing police, officials said. Neeraj Singh, a resident of Amrapali Zodiac society in Sector 120, is accused of raping a woman associate of his and a local police team was out to arrest him on Tuesday evening when the incident took place, a police official said. Singh works as a general manager in a private firm, the official said.

"Singh appears to have got a whiff of the police team reaching his home to arrest him as an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) was lodged against him on a complaint from the woman," an official from the local Sector 113 police station said.

"In a hurry to escape, he hit the security in-charge of the society who came in front of his car at the exit gate," the official said.

A purported CCTV footage of the episode showed Singh hitting the security in-charge Ashok Mavi, who suffered minor injuries on his leg and shoulders, and he fell on the ground as some of his colleagues rushed to his help and to stop the accused.

However, Singh, who is married and has two children with his wife, sped away in his SUV from society, according to one of the CCTV footages.

The police official said a fresh FIR has been lodged against the accused after a complaint was filed by Mavi and he has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), and 338 (causing grievous hurt).

Police said searches are underway to arrest him.

