Watch: SC Hears Arguments On Pleas Seeking Legal Validation Of Same-Sex Marriages

New Delhi: The Supreme Court began hearing arguments on a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages on Tuesday, an issue with far-reaching societal implications and sharply divided opinion. A five-judge Constitution bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha is hearing the case. On March 13, the Supreme Court referred the petitions to a five-judge Constitution bench for adjudication, calling it a "very seminal issue."

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the Centre's petition challenging the constitutionality of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage. A bench led by the CJI had taken note of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's submissions, who had mentioned the plea to decide the preliminary issue.

SC Hearing On Same-Sex Marriage Live Updates:

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal says states should be heard in the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informs the Supreme Court that the Centre has filed a petition raising a preliminary objection to the plea's maintainability.

He says the debate which is to happen is about the creation or conferring of the socio-legal institution and whether it should be done by the forum of the court or parliament.

CJI DY Chandrachud says we will hear the Centre's submission on that at a subsequent stage.