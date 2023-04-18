topStoriesenglish2596223
SAME-SEX MARRIAGE

Watch: SC Hears Arguments On Pleas Seeking Legal Validation Of Same-Sex Marriages

The Supreme Court began hearing arguments on a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages on Tuesday.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 12:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Supreme Court began hearing arguments on a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages on Tuesday, an issue with far-reaching societal implications and sharply divided opinion. A five-judge Constitution bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha is hearing the case. On March 13, the Supreme Court referred the petitions to a five-judge Constitution bench for adjudication, calling it a "very seminal issue."

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the Centre's petition challenging the constitutionality of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage. A bench led by the CJI had taken note of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's submissions, who had mentioned the plea to decide the preliminary issue.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal says states should be heard in the case. 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informs the Supreme Court that the Centre has filed a petition raising a preliminary objection to the plea's maintainability. 

He says the debate which is to happen is about the creation or conferring of the socio-legal institution and whether it should be done by the forum of the court or parliament.

CJI DY Chandrachud says we will hear the Centre's submission on that at a subsequent stage.

