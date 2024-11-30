Advertisement
NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

WATCH: Scooter Rider Survives Crash With Miraculous Landing After Being Tossed In Air — Video Goes Viral

The driver of the truck was alert and immediately applied the brakes, averting further disaster.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2024, 11:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

WATCH: Scooter Rider Survives Crash With Miraculous Landing After Being Tossed In Air — Video Goes Viral (Photo: X)

A man riding a scooter miraculously escaped on a busy road following a scary incident. The heartstopping incident was caught on camera. A 10-second clip pertaining to the incident went viral on social media. In the video shared by a user on social media platform X, the rider can be seen losing control of his scooter after hitting a ramp built in front of a divider.

In a twist of fate, he landed safely on the bonnet of a truck. The driver of the truck was alert and immediately applied the brakes, averting further disaster. Following the incident, the rider surprisingly kept his calm and was seen climbing off the truck’s bonnet and walking back to retrieve his fallen scooter.

After the video went viral on social media, it left several users stunned. Many linked the incident to a scene from a typical action movie.

Many of the users on X were also left amazed by the rider’s “safe landing” and praised the truck driver’s quick reflexes, while others dubbed the incident “miraculous.” “Pickup driver must be rewarded,” a user wrote. “If someone told me this, I couldn't have believed them,” wrote another user.

This incident has served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of mishaps on roads and the importance of swift reactions in averting tragedies.

