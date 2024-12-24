Advertisement
Watch: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Cong, BJP Councillors At Chandigarh Body Meet Over Ambedkar Row

The incident was triggered by a motion put forward by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors demanding Amit Shah’s resignation. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2024, 03:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A meeting of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation took a chaotic turn on Tuesday as a scuffle broke out between Congress and BJP councillors. The dispute stemmed from comments made by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during a debate in the Rajya Sabha, which had already sparked widespread controversy.

The incident was triggered by a motion put forward by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, who are allies at the national level, demanding Amit Shah’s resignation.

The motion was in response to Shah’s remarks about Dr. Ambedkar, made during a recent debate on the Constitution. Congress and AAP members accused Shah of showing disrespect towards Ambedkar, a charge the BJP leader has denied.

The heated debate quickly escalated into a physical altercation, with councillors from both sides engaging in a scuffle. A video of the confrontation, captured by CCTV cameras, surfaced on social media.

In the footage, councillors are seen fighting with one another while some appeared to be aware of the cameras. Despite this, they continued their physical altercation, showing no signs of backing down.

Amit Shah's Remarks On Ambedkar

Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr. Ambedkar, made during a discussion on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, sparked outrage among opposition parties. They accused Shah of disrespecting the iconic social reformer and architect of the Indian Constitution.

Shah, however, denied these allegations, leading to a fierce political battle both inside and outside Parliament.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK