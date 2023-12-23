New Delhi: In a heartwarming gesture, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fulfilled the goal of BJP District President Ramdas Puri by making him wear shoes for the first time in six years. In 2017, Ramdas Puri had taken off his shoes, pledging not to wear them until the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) became victorious in Madhya Pradesh in 2023. Puri decided to hold on to his resolve even when the party lost the state to Congress in 2019 but came back to power in 2020.

In December 2023, his pledge was met when BJP won a landslide victory in the state. Chouhan, who is currently in Amarkantak for a plantation drive, made sure that Ramdas Puri fulfils his resolve by making him wear shoes. Notably, Puri was barefoot for the past six years.

#WATCH | Anuppur: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan made Anuppur BJP District President Ramdas Puri fulfil his resolve by making him wear shoes.



Ramdas Puri had not worn shoes and slippers for the last 6 years. He had pledged in 2017-18 that he would not wear shoes… pic.twitter.com/zC7tbBuzi1 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 23, 2023

“Puri ji is a hardworking and dedicated party worker, who had given up wearing shoes and slippers since 2017. For six years, he remained barefoot in every season – summer, winter or rain. His resolution has been fulfilled. We all requested that now the resolution has been fulfilled and you should start wearing shoes,” Chouhan said in a post on X.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP bagged 163 of the 230 assembly seats, coming back to power in the Hindi heartland. However, the post of Chief Minister was given to Mohan Yadav instead of Chouhan. After resigning from the post, Chouhan has been conducting BJP meeting and visiting cities across the state.