trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702178
NewsIndia
BJP

Watch: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Helps Man To Put On Shoes Who Remained Barefoot For 6 Years For BJP's Win In MP Elections

In 2017, Ramdas Puri had taken off his shoes, pledging not to wear them until the BJP became victorious in Madhya Pradesh in 2023.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 04:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Helps Man To Put On Shoes Who Remained Barefoot For 6 Years For BJP's Win In MP Elections

New Delhi: In a heartwarming gesture, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fulfilled the goal of BJP District President Ramdas Puri by making him wear shoes for the first time in six years. In 2017, Ramdas Puri had taken off his shoes, pledging not to wear them until the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) became victorious in Madhya Pradesh in 2023. Puri decided to hold on to his resolve even when the party lost the state to Congress in 2019 but came back to power in 2020.

In December 2023, his pledge was met when BJP won a landslide victory in the state. Chouhan, who is currently in Amarkantak for a plantation drive, made sure that Ramdas Puri fulfils his resolve by making him wear shoes. Notably, Puri was barefoot for the past six years. 

“Puri ji is a hardworking and dedicated party worker, who had given up wearing shoes and slippers since 2017. For six years, he remained barefoot in every season – summer, winter or rain. His resolution has been fulfilled. We all requested that now the resolution has been fulfilled and you should start wearing shoes,” Chouhan said in a post on X. 

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP bagged 163 of the 230 assembly seats, coming back to power in the Hindi heartland. However, the post of Chief Minister was given to Mohan Yadav instead of Chouhan. After resigning from the post, Chouhan has been conducting BJP meeting and visiting cities across the state.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation