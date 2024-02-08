trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2719069
Watch: Side Slab Of Delhi Metro's Gokulpuri Station Collapses; Four Injured

The Gokulpuri metro station is the part of the Pink Line and was commissined as part of Phase III extension of the Delhi Metro.

In a narrow escape for a person, a side slab of the Gokulpuri station of Delhi Metro collapsed and fell on the ground today. A total of four persons were injured in the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital, according to Delhi Fire Service. Situation of one of the four persons is said to be critical. The incident happened around 11am. Four bikes were also damaged in the accident. 

The Gokulpuri metro station is the part of the Pink Line and was commissined as part of Phase III extension of the Delhi Metro. The station commenced commercial operations in 2018. The incident has raised question mark on the safety of Delhi Metro's structure as the structure was just five years old. Delhi Metro is yet to issue a statement on this.  

DCP North East Joy Tirkey said that debris is being removed with the help of JCBs and cranes. "Local Police and Metro staff are present at the spot.. Case registered in the incident," he said.

