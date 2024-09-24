WATCH: Smoke Emanates From Wing Of Dubai-Bound Flight At Chennai Airport

A Dubai-bound flight with 320 passengers was delayed on Tuesday night after smoke was detected emanating from the wing, reported Zee news TV. The incident occurred at around 9:15 pm, shortly before the flight's scheduled departure.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The smoke ceased within approximately 10 minutes, officials said. Fire tenders were also dispatched to the scene as a precautionary measure.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the cause of the smoke, and the flight was delayed. Passengers experienced anxiety due to the incident, but no injuries were reported.