Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2797979https://zeenews.india.com/india/watch-smoke-emanates-from-wing-of-dubai-bound-flight-at-chennai-airport-2797979.html
NewsIndia
AIRLINE NEWS

WATCH: Smoke Emanates From Wing Of Dubai-Bound Flight At Chennai Airport

A Dubai-bound flight with 320 passengers was delayed on Tuesday night after smoke was detected emanating from the wing at Chrennai airport.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 11:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: Smoke Emanates From Wing Of Dubai-Bound Flight At Chennai Airport Picture source: 'X'

A Dubai-bound flight with 320 passengers was delayed on Tuesday night after smoke was detected emanating from the wing, reported Zee news TV. The incident occurred at around 9:15 pm, shortly before the flight's scheduled departure. 

No casualties have been reported so far. 

The smoke ceased within approximately 10 minutes, officials said. Fire tenders were also dispatched to the scene as a precautionary measure.

Watch Video Here:

Authorities did not immediately disclose the cause of the smoke, and the flight was delayed. Passengers experienced anxiety due to the incident, but no injuries were reported. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down
DNA Video
DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm
DNA Video
DNA: Animal Fat in Tirupati Offerings- A Deliberate Attack on Hindu Faith?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Exposes Waqf Board's Claims Over Hindu and Public Properties
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM's "Mumbai Chalo" Call: Owaisi Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance