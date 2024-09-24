WATCH: Smoke Emanates From Wing Of Dubai-Bound Flight At Chennai Airport
A Dubai-bound flight with 320 passengers was delayed on Tuesday night after smoke was detected emanating from the wing at Chrennai airport.
A Dubai-bound flight with 320 passengers was delayed on Tuesday night after smoke was detected emanating from the wing, reported Zee news TV. The incident occurred at around 9:15 pm, shortly before the flight's scheduled departure.
No casualties have been reported so far.
The smoke ceased within approximately 10 minutes, officials said. Fire tenders were also dispatched to the scene as a precautionary measure.
#BreakingNews: चेन्नई से दुबई जा रही फ्लाइट में धुएं से हड़कंप, फ्लाइट में सवार थे 320 यात्री#Chennai #ChennaiAirport | @thakur_shivangi pic.twitter.com/TKFJVmTN2P — Zee News (@ZeeNews) September 24, 2024
Authorities did not immediately disclose the cause of the smoke, and the flight was delayed. Passengers experienced anxiety due to the incident, but no injuries were reported.
