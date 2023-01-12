WATCH: Two avalanches occur in Kashmir's Ganderbal, no damage reported

Srinagar: Two snow avalanches occurred in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said there was no damage reported from any place. A disaster management official said that two avalanches - a minor at Hangh and another relatively major at Sarbal occurred in the district. "We have already cleared one avalanche (Hangh) and traffic is through upto Sonamarg", the official said adding "Electricity will also be restored by or before evening," he said.

"Work is on to clear the Sarbal area of the debris and we are hopeful things will return to normal there as well anytime soon", the official said.

People in the area have been in the meantime asked to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement till further directions, they further said.

Pertinent to mention three army soldiers including a JCO lost life yesterday near LOC due to an avalanche in Macchil Kupwara yesterday.

An avalanche is a large mass of snow, ice, and rock that rapidly slides down a mountainside. It can occur naturally or can be triggered by external activity. Heavy snowfall and strong winds can also increase the likelihood of an avalanche.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: A snow avalanche occurred near Baltal, Zojila in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district. No loss has been reported. pic.twitter.com/BdGLhOEOhz — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

The Meteorological department has forecasted that the weather in Jammu and Kashmir will be mostly cloudy with light rain and snow expected to fall over the next 24 hours. The region has already received some rain and snow in the last 24 hours, with Srinagar experiencing a minimum temperature of minus 0.2 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 1.7, and Gulmarg minus 5.5 degree Celsius.

In the Ladakh region, Kargil had a minimum temperature of minus 11.6, and Leh minus 9.6. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Jammu was 6.6 degrees, Katra 9.1, Batote 1.9, Banihal 2.3, and Bhaderwah 1.