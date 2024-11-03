WATCH: Students In IIT Hostel Launch Dustbin In The Air With Diwali Rocket In Viral Video

Festivals in India are always celebrated with fervour and gaiety across the length and breadth of the country. Be it Holi, Diwali festivals give a big reason to people to come together with family and friends. Besides this, people also find different, innovative, and also risky ways of celebrating festivals. One such incident surfaced on social media where a bunch of students were seen making use of a dustbin while bursting crackers during Diwali.

A video of the incident, which was shot at the boys' hostel at IIT Dhanbad, went viral and grabbed the attention of users on social media. In the video, students were seen launching a plastic dustbin in the air using a firecracker— giving their unique and high-flying twist to their celebrations.

In the viral video, the students gathered in the hostel courtyard and devised a makeshift "rocket launcher" with a firecracker placed beneath an overturned dustbin. The crowd witnessing the act awaited with bated breath, and after a brief moment, the dustbin took off with a loud blast, soaring up to the fourth floor as students cheered in awe.

The video, shared by a user on Instagram, has garnered millions of views and has been shared widely by users online.

The video also saw the response from social media users, who flooded the comments section with their thoughts on the video. A user said, “Who needs actual rockets when you’ve got IIT students with a dustbin and a firecracker?” Another user stated, “Next stop, NASA applications?”.

One of the social media users wrote, “Only at IIT would Diwali become a science experiment!” Several users found the act relatable, with one user saying, “This takes me back to the days of wild hostel Diwali nights,” while another added, “Imagine the principal’s reaction to this launch!” Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated on October 31 this year.