WATCH: Supporters of Ayodhya Seer Raju Das, Samajwadi Party Leader Swami Prasad Maurya Clash Amid Ramcharitmanas row

LUCKNOW: A video showing a scuffle between the supporters of Ayodhya seer Mahant Raju Das and Samajwadi Party leader Swami Maurya at a five-star hotel in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow surfaced on social media on Wednesday. The viral video shows supporters of Samajwadi Party leader and Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Mahant Raju Das jostling and fighting with each other during an event organised by a private TV news channel.

The scuffle reportedly broke out in the lobby of the hotel where both parties had come to attend the event. While Maurya accused Mahant Raju Das and Paramhans Das of assaulting him with a spear and sword, the seers said that they were assaulted by dozens of Samajwadi Party workers.

The video of the scuffle between the two sides is being widely shared on Twitter by several users.

Mahant Raju Das also said that he would file an FIR against Maurya and his supporters for assaulting him. Swami Prasad Maurya has been receiving criticism for his controversial remarks on the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas. He was shown black flags in Varanasi recently and the controversy led to resentment within his own party over his remarks.

Supporters of Mahant Raju Das said that the seer was invited to attend a live debate. He had come to the spot with only 3-4 of his supporters while the SP leader was accompanied by dozens of people.

As the two sides faced each other, it is alleged that Maurya’s men passed some objectionable comments on the seer which irked his supporters. All this resulted in a scuffle. However, the two sides later refuted the claims of instigating their supporters for violence.

It may be mentioned that Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi had announced a booty of Rs 21 lakh for the one who beheads Swami Prasad Maurya. Mahant was angry with the remarks made by Maurya against Ramcharitmanas and its writer Goswami Tulsidas.

Maurya - a former UP Minister and SP leader - had recently triggered a controversy by alleging that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas insulted a section of the society.

Despite his criticism, Maurya remained defiant and said, "I will continue to oppose the conspiracies of insulting tribals, Dalits, backwards and women in the name of religion. The way an elephant is unperturbed by barking dogs and does not change its path, I too will not change my stance towards getting dignity for those (tribals, Dalits, backwards and women)."

He was later appointed general secretary of the Samajwadi Party, which evoked a sharp attack from the BJP.