WATCH: ‘Surya Tilak’ Of Ram Lalla At Ayodhya Temple On Ram Navami

Ayodhya: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya bore witness to a remarkable event as the forehead of the revered Ram Lalla idol was anointed with a divine ray of sunlight, known as 'Surya Tilak'. This sacred ritual unfolded on Wednesday, marking a significant moment for millions of devotees.

Scientific Marvel Behind The Ceremony

The intricate 'Surya Tilak' ritual of Ram Lalla was orchestrated at noon, employing a sophisticated arrangement of mirrors and lenses within the precincts of the Ram Temple. Spearheaded by a team of dedicated scientists commissioned by the temple trust, this spectacle was meticulously crafted. Leveraging scientific expertise, a precise beam of sunlight was directed onto the idol's forehead, creating a mesmerizing aura. The culmination of this phenomenon occurred precisely at 12 noon and lasted for approximately three minutes, infusing the atmosphere with divine radiance.

PM Modi Witnesses 'Surya Tilak' Of Ram Lalla

Even as the divine ritual unfolded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the historic moment during his election rally at Nalbari, Assam. With reverence, he noted the culmination of centuries of anticipation as Lord Ram graced his magnificent abode. Paying homage to this sacred occasion, he invoked the chant of 'Jai Siyawar Ram', resonating with devotees nationwide.

'Surya Abhishek' Amid 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants

The manifestation of 'Surya Tilak' elicited euphoric chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' reverberating throughout Ayodhya and resonating in temples across the nation. Devotees rejoiced with song and dance outside the Ram Janambhoomi Mandir, celebrating the first Ram Navami following the Pran Pratishtha of the idol by PM Modi on January 22.

Ram Navami festivities unfolded with grandeur at the Ram Janambhoomi Mandir, marked by offerings of 56 varieties of bhog, prasad, and panjiri. Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das shared insights into the elaborate preparations, highlighting the adornment of Lord Ram in vibrant yellow attire and the ceremonial bathing with Panchamrit. The devout offerings, including 56 varieties, underscored the fervent devotion and reverence of the worshippers.

A throng of devotees, brimming with faith and zeal, congregated at the Ram Mandir, exemplifying a vibrant tapestry of devotion. Prior to seeking darshan at the temple, pilgrims immersed themselves in the purifying waters of the Saryu River, symbolizing spiritual cleansing and renewal.

The ceremonial proceedings commenced as early as 3:30 am, drawing devotees from far and wide to partake in the sacred observance. The festivities were broadcasted on numerous LED screens across the city and streamed on the trust's social media platforms, ensuring widespread participation and engagement in this momentous occasion.