Delhi loot

Watch: Two persons looted at gunpoint in Delhi, accused absconding

The incident took place when the complainant along with his friend was on a morning walk from his home to Yamuna Sports complex.

Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: Two people were looted at gunpoint in the Vivek Vihar area of Delhi near Yamuna Sports Complex on Sunday morning, said the Delhi police.

The case has been registered and search for the accused is underway.

According to the police, the incident took place at 6.13 am when the complainant along with his friend was on a morning walk from his home to Yamuna Sports complex when two boys riding on a motorbike stopped nearby and threatened them by showing the pistol to give his `gold kada`.

The complainant did what he was threatened to do, following which the two people rode towards the Mahila College, said the police.

WATCH:

Following the incident, the police have collected the CCTV footage and formed two teams from Vivek Vihar police station and three teams from special staff, narcotics and AATS.

The police have assured of nabbing the accused soon.

Tags:
Delhi lootDelhi loot incidentVivek ViharYamuna Sports Complex
