Watch: Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sukanta Majumdar Walk The Ramp At Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav In Delhi, Video Going Viral

New Delhi: Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sukanta Majumdar stole the spotlight at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav fashion show in New Delhi on Saturday, surprising the audience with their ramp walk. Both ministers donned traditional northeastern-style jackets, highlighting the rich cultural and textile heritage of Northeast India.

The event, held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, celebrated the region’s vibrant cultural traditions. By wearing traditional northeastern attire, the ministers helped shine a light on the region's exquisite craftsmanship and diverse fashion legacy.

Mr. Scindia, who heads the Ministry for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, praised the event as a celebration of the "culture and creativity" of the Northeast. Sharing his thoughts on X, he wrote, "Truly a celebration of culture and creativity! Had an amazing time at the fashion show showcasing the vibrant styles of Northeast India! Each state was beautifully represented by talented artists and models. Honoured to be part of the event with my colleague Sh [Sukanta Majumdare] Ji."

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with MoS Sukanta Majumdar walked the ramp at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav fashion show, at Bharat Mandapam.



(Source: Office of Jyotiraditya Scindia) pic.twitter.com/xO7F4o51d2 — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2024

Truly a celebration of culture and creativity!



Had an amazing time at the fashion show showcasing the vibrant styles of Northeast India! Each state was beautifully represented by talented artists and models. Honoured to be part of the event with my colleague Sh @DrSukantaBJP… pic.twitter.com/eyj39NSvTm — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 7, 2024

The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6, the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav spotlights the cultural and economic strengths of the eight northeastern states—Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim. Known collectively as the 'Ashtalakshmi,' these states symbolize prosperity in various forms.

The three-day festival (December 6-8) served as a platform to exhibit the region's artisanal crafts, vibrant textile industry, and unique Geographical Indication (GI) products. Highlights included artisan exhibitions, rural markets (grameen haats), state-themed pavilions, and technical sessions addressing development priorities in the Northeast.

Prime Minister’s Vision for Northeast Development

During the inauguration, PM Modi emphasized the government’s dedication to integrating the Northeast into India's growth trajectory. "In the last decade, we have seen a wonderful journey of development in the Northeast," he stated, as reported by The Telegraph.

He also expressed optimism about the region's future, stating that cities like Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, and Aizawl would emerge as key centers of growth, akin to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. PM Modi added, "The Northeast, with its vibrant culture and dynamic people, holds immense promise to propel India's growth in the coming years."

The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav truly captured the essence of the Northeast, blending cultural celebration with a vision for its developmental future.