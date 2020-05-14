Watch Video: Elephants entering into Meghalaya forests on India-Bangladesh border

New Delhi: The India-Bangladesh border passes through Meghalaya which houses thick forests that generally witness a herd of elephants roam around freely. The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans keep a watch on the international border but they allow entry to these mighty pachyderms through a gate--especially built for elephants.

This exclusive video has seen a parade of elephants entering into forests of the Garo hill region which is extended both in India as well as Bangladesh territory. BSF jawans keep an eye on this international boundary in these deep woods round-the-clock.

One such glimpse has been caught in this video, wherein, the elephants are seen passing through the fence.

Exclusive: A herd of elephants entering into Meghalaya forests on India-Bangladesh border pic.twitter.com/PQs1rZKTK4 — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) May 14, 2020

These bordermen give free access to the herd of elephants that roam freely in these jungles. Their marked routes, which have been allowed through gates, are manned but always kept in such a position that these mammoths get free access across the fence.

Elephants, who are revered in this region, are respectfully called "Mama". The mighty pachyderms are seen roaming in this region but they do not harm people.