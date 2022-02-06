हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar

Watch Video: Full State Honours to Lata Mangeshkar

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and  actor Shah Rukh Khan was among the top noted personalities who were at the venue to pay their respects to Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park in Dadar area in the evening.

Watch Video: Full State Honours to Lata Mangeshkar

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and  actor Shah Rukh Khan was among the top noted personalities who were at the venue to pay their respects to Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park in Dadar area in the evening.

PM Modi left the venue after offering her floral tributes. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were among those present at the funeral.

Lata's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre of the singing legend, who died at 92 in a hospital here on Sunday morning after multi-organ failure.

The mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park for the last rites. A large number of people thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as the melody queen embarked on her final journey.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tribute To Lata MangeshkarLata Mangeshkar tributesLata Mangeshakar State Honours
Next
Story

Covid break over for Delhi schools, physical classes for standard 9-12 start tomorrow

Must Watch

PT2M50S

PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray, NCP leader Sharad Pawar