Watch Video: Full State Honours to Lata Mangeshkar

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Shah Rukh Khan was among the top noted personalities who were at the venue to pay their respects to Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park in Dadar area in the evening.

PM Modi left the venue after offering her floral tributes. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were among those present at the funeral.

Lata's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre of the singing legend, who died at 92 in a hospital here on Sunday morning after multi-organ failure.

#WATCH | State honour being given to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park (Source: DD news) pic.twitter.com/9fMvwyT9W6 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

The mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park for the last rites. A large number of people thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as the melody queen embarked on her final journey.

