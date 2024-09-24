Watch: Video Shows Rats In Siddhivinayak Temple Prasad, 'Shot Somewhere Outside,’ Trust Says
Siddhivinayak Temple Trust denies the viral video of rats in prasad packet, claiming it was shot outside the temple.
Amid the ongoing controversy over Tirupati laddus, a new video of mice on the prasad packet of the Siddhivinayak Temple goes viral on social media resulting in raising concerns among devotees and the public.
Reacting to the viral video, Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Mandir Trust (SSGT) chairman Sadanand Shankar Sarvankar denied that the video was not from the temple and had been shot somewhere outside.
"Rats are visible in a plastic bag (in the video) and there's a blue colour container. Lakhs of laddus are distributed during the day and the place the laddus are prepared is very neat and clean. The video shows a dirty place, I can see that the video is not of the temple, and it has been recorded somewhere outside," he said.
After Tirupati Balaji, Siddhivinayak Temple is now facing scrutiny. Rat pups found on Laddu packets raise serious concerns about the quality of the prasad pic.twitter.com/9ScCrzEBuQ— Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) September 24, 2024
