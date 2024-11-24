WATCH: Elderly Passenger Suffers Heart Attack Inside Train, TTE Comes To His Rescue; Railways Shares Video

A swift action from a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) inside the train saved the life of a passenger who suffered a heart attack during the journey. The quick action from the TTE caught the attention of the Railways Ministry.

The incident occurred on train number 15708, Amrapali Express, when a 70-year-old passenger suffered a heart attack while traveling in the general coach. Acting swiftly, the TTE administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

The video of the incident was shared by the Ministry of Railways on social media platform Instagram. Following the CPR, the elderly man was rushed to a hospital at Chapra railway station for further medical assistance.

The Railways Ministery shared the video with the caption, “TTE's promptness saved a life. When a 70-year-old passenger suffered a heart attack while travelling in the general coach of train number 15708 'Amrapali Express', the TTE deployed there immediately gave CPR and saved the passenger's life. Thereafter, the passenger was sent to the hospital at Chhapra railway station.”

The action taken by the railway employee garnered praise from several users on social media. “Great Job. Such TTEs are the rarest to find people who are loyal towards their job,” a user wrote, while another stated, “Grand salute to the TTE.” However, the video also sparked a debate. Several users claimed that the CPR appeared to have been administered while the passenger was conscious.

According to CPR guidelines, it should only be performed if a person is unresponsive and not breathing normally, according to an India Today report. In the video, the man can be seen losing consciousness before CPR was given. After a few moments, he could be seen breathing and gradually returning to normalcy.