Watch: Viral Video shows duo hugging while riding scooty in Lucknow, probe underway

Lucknow: Two youngsters were seen riding a scooty in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It wasn't the usual scooty ride, though, as the two were seen hugging face to face as the two-wheeler was in motion. A video of the strange encounter went viral and was widely shared on social media. This prompted the UP Police to investigate, and an investigation is currently underway. The incident took occurred in the Hazratganj area of the city.

Lucknow Police said, “A video came to light, y'day, showing a man & a minor girl sitting on a scooter in an inappropriate manner, under Hazratganj PS in Lucknow. Case was filed under IPC sec 294, 279. Driver Vicky Sharma, 23, detained & his scooter has been seized,” as quoted by ANI.

The cops began investigating the video as soon as it got viral. Aparna Rajat Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Lucknow Central Zone, acknowledged that the video was shot in the Hazratganj neighborhood of Lucknow.

Two police teams have been sent to find the couple. To find them, police are also reviewing CCTV footage from neighbouring cameras. The couple will face charges under the Motor Vehicle Act as well as for promoting obscenity, according to police.