NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

Watch: 'Tere jaisa ladka kisi ko na mile...' Girl-boy get into fist fight on Delhi Metro over T-shirt price!

Delhi Metro saw a fight between a girl and a boy, the video of which has left some netizens amused, while others, exasperated! The boy and the girl got into an intense fight over what seemed like the cost of a T-shirt that the young woman had purchased!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 06:53 PM IST
  • The price of a T-shirt the girl bought seemed to be a moot point of debate
  • The girl can be heard telling the boy that she got the Tee "for Rs 1,000 from Zara." To this, the boy replies, "Doesn't look worth more than Rs 150"
  • The infuriated girl can be seen hitting the boy who returned an occasional blow

Trending Photos

New Delhi: The cost of a T-shirt seemed like the basis of a fight - literally, a fist fight - between a young woman and a man on the Delhi Metro and it has gone viral with netizens pouring in to give their two cents on the volatile argument!

The boy and the girl got into an intense fight with the frustrated woman threatening the boy with statements like, "Mummy ko bolungi main... tere jaisa ladka kiskiko na mile" ("I will tell mother... No one should get a guy like you)." The video has been extensively shared on social media and has garnered over a quarter of a million views on Twitter in three days.

And the price of a T-shirt the girl bought seemed to be a moot point of debate. The audio, which isn't always clear, reveals at one point the girl telling the boy that she got the Tee "for Rs 1,000 from Zara." To this, the boy replies, "Doesn't look worth more than Rs 150," which further infuriates the girl who starts hitting the boy. In the video, the guy is also seen returning the blow once or twice even as the girl kept hitting him. There were, of course, angry verbal exchanges throughout!

Check out the video below:

 

The altercation has netizens commenting on the video with some also saying that this may have been scripted.  While some netizens were highly amused and called the video free entertainment, others pointed out that it's wrong also for a girl to hit a boy. Few pointed out that she knows he can't hit her hard and is taking the full advantage by attacking him. Others were seen wondering if the duo were friends or siblings while a number of netizens shared funny memes as their reaction.

 

