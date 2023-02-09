WATCH: When Amit Shah's Instant Reply on Rahul Gandhi Being Called 'Pappu' Left Lok Sabha in Splits

NEW DELHI: The ongoing Budget Session of Parliament witnessed a lighter moment when Union Home Minister Amit Shah interrupted Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s speech during which he addressed his party colleague Rahul Gandhi as “Pappu.” The incident occurred when the Bengal Congress leader was attacking the Narendra Modi government while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the lower house.

Chowdhury, during his speech, said that Rahul Gandhi has proved that no matter how harder you try to make him 'pappu', he has in fact made you 'pappu'. "Rahul Gandhi khud aapko pappu bana diya (Rahul Gandhi made you Pappu)," Adhir Chowdhury said.

Interrupting his speech, Union Home Minister Amit Shah got up from his seat and said, "Respected Speaker Sir, he can't call an honourable MP (Rahul Gandhi) pappu." Union Home Minister’s instant reply to the Congress leader left the Lok Sabha members into splits.

After a brief commotion and a wave of laughter in Lok Sabha, Chowdhury continued his speech and said, "Rahul Gandhi has hit the right spot and due to it, there is commotion in BJP. For the first time, a ruling party is advocating for an industrialist. We're not saying this on our own. It has come in the Hindenburg report and we are raising the issue. What's wrong with that?"

