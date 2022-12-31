topStoriesenglish
Watch: Woman dragged on platform of Mumbai Metro as her dress gets stuck in train door

 A Mumbai Metro One train dragged a woman to the end of the platform after her dress gets stuck in the gate.

Last Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 07:14 PM IST

Mumbai: A scary incident happened in Mumbai where a woman's dress got stuck in the closed doors of a Mumbai Metro One train and the moving train dragged her to the end of the platform. The video of the incident that ocurred on October 21 is going increasingly viral on social media. In the viral video, it can be seen that a woman is trying to save herself at Chakala station at 4.10 pm as her dress gets stuck between the doors of the metro coach. The woman started getting dragged along with the train when a passenger standing nearby tried to save her.

However, before she could be rescued, the train picked up speed and dragged the woman to the end of the railing of the platform. Later, she was taken to the hospital in a stretcher.

