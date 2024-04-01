Watch: Woman Fixes Punctured Truck Tyre With Ease; Impressed Netizens Wants Het To Be Cloned

New Delhi: In today's world, people often talk about equality especially when it comes to men and women. Several works in this world are laborious and demand strength to get it done. One such work is fixing a punctured tyre of a truck. Truck tyres are one of the heaviest and weigh around 80 to 100 kg. Fixing a punctured truck tyre is a very demanding job and is not everyone's cup of tea. Now, a video has gone viral on social media that shows a woman fixing a punctured truck tyre with ease at the garage.

The viral has left netizens stunned with several people praising her for their unmatched skill. In a matter of moments, the woman fixes the punctured tyre as if it were child's play. The men watched in disbelief as she effortlessly manoeuvred the tools, her movements fluid and precise.

Watch The Viral Video

And that's how it's done! pic.twitter.com/fHbeG40wIK — Red Scarf Müsik (@MusicScarf) March 30, 2024

Netizens reacted in different ways to the video. Some wanted the women to be cloned so that the number of such women could be increased in the world. The comment section is flooded with multiple praising comments. "Who is this woman ? We need to clone her ASAP … we need more women like her .. she’s a pro at tire disassembly," the comment read. Another user wrote in the comment box while calling it a talent. "It’s a talent! I’ve seen guys trying to change out a tire on the road. They barely break a sweat. Others, however, are almost painful to watch!"



While this may be her daily routine, the real triumph lay in showing the world that women were not behind men—they were right beside them, ready to tackle any challenge that came their way.