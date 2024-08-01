WATCH: Woman On Bike Harassed, Groped By Men In Flooded Lucknow Street, DCP Suspended, 4 Arrested

A woman riding a motorbike encountered harassment from a group of men while navigating a flooded road in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The troubling incident went viral on social media platforms.

Lucknow police are actively identifying individuals involved in a misconduct incident reported in the Gomti Nagar police station area. As a result of the incident, the inspector of Gomti Nagar, the chowki in-charge, and all police personnel present at the chowki have been suspended. The DCP, ADCP, and ACP have been suspended in connection with this case.

The video depicts a woman sitting on the back of a motorbike with a man when a crowd abruptly encircles the vehicle. The footage shows that while some individuals attempt to splash water on the riders, others are seen groping the woman on the waterlogged street in the state capital. Eventually, the bike stopped moving as the crowd hindered the path forward.

According to media reports, the harassment incident took place under the Taj Hotel bridge in Lucknow during the day.

Lucknow: A viral video shows people mistreating a woman during rain and causing a ruckus under the Taj Hotel bridge. Police intervened, dispersed the crowd, and are identifying those involved pic.twitter.com/7TJxUYKmIv July 31, 2024

The situation intensified when some men tried to pull the bike from behind, causing the pair to lose balance and fall on the flooded road during heavy rainfall. The video also shows a man allegedly groping the woman before forcefully tugging the bike. Fortunately, someone helped the woman stand up after she fell from the bike.

Numerous social media users on X expressed their outrage at the men's actions and condemned the incident.