Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2772521
NewsIndia
LUCKNOW NEWS

WATCH: Woman On Bike Harassed, Groped By Men In Flooded Lucknow Street, DCP Suspended, 4 Arrested

The video depicts a woman sitting on the back of a motorbike with a man when a crowd abruptly encircles the vehicle. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: Woman On Bike Harassed, Groped By Men In Flooded Lucknow Street, DCP Suspended, 4 Arrested Screengrab of viral video from 'X'

A woman riding a motorbike encountered harassment from a group of men while navigating a flooded road in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The troubling incident went viral on social media platforms.

Lucknow police are actively identifying individuals involved in a misconduct incident reported in the Gomti Nagar police station area. As a result of the incident, the inspector of Gomti Nagar, the chowki in-charge, and all police personnel present at the chowki have been suspended. The DCP, ADCP, and ACP have been suspended in connection with this case.

The video depicts a woman sitting on the back of a motorbike with a man when a crowd abruptly encircles the vehicle. The footage shows that while some individuals attempt to splash water on the riders, others are seen groping the woman on the waterlogged street in the state capital. Eventually, the bike stopped moving as the crowd hindered the path forward. 

According to media reports, the harassment incident took place under the Taj Hotel bridge in Lucknow during the day. 

The situation intensified when some men tried to pull the bike from behind, causing the pair to lose balance and fall on the flooded road during heavy rainfall. The video also shows a man allegedly groping the woman before forcefully tugging the bike. Fortunately, someone helped the woman stand up after she fell from the bike.  

Numerous social media users on X expressed their outrage at the men's actions and condemned the incident. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

(
Advertisement
) : ( '' )

Trending news

DNA Video
Watch: DNA report clears the confusion on Toll Tax
DNA Video
DNA: Puri Ratna Bhandar's treasure stolen?
DNA Video
DNA: How to differentiate real and fake Kanwariyas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are houses of Kashmiri Pandits' burning in Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan preparing for Kargil Part-2?
DNA Video
DNA: What, If toll tax across country closed?
DNA Video
DNA: Liquor Shop's 'English' marketing strategy goes viral!
DNA Video
DNA: Will Kanwariyas listen to CM Yogi?
DNA Video
DNA: How strong Rahul Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' against government?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is real culprit of Delhi coaching incident?