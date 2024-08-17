Advertisement
NewsIndia
MUMBAI INCIDENT

Watch: Woman Rescued From Falling Into Sea At Mumbai's Atal Setu By Cab Driver

A cab driver grabbing the woman with her hair who was about to fall into the sea from Atal Setu. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 08:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A woman who was about to fall into the sea from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link bridge (Atal Setu) in Nhava Sheva, was saved by a cab driver and police officers. The video of the incident was captured on CCTV shows the driver and traffic police pulling the woman to safety.

"After police was alerted about her presence, a patrolling vehicle rushed to the spot. When police approached her, she lost balance and was about to plunge into the sea. But an alert police personnel held her just in time and managed to save her," Police said, PTI reported.

The police informed that the incident took place at around 7 pm.

"She said she lost her balance in panic after seeing police approach her. Nhava Sheva police is probing further," the official added.

The police are investigating for further details.

