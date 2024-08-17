New Delhi: A woman who was about to fall into the sea from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link bridge (Atal Setu) in Nhava Sheva, was saved by a cab driver and police officers. The video of the incident was captured on CCTV shows the driver and traffic police pulling the woman to safety.

The CCTV footage that went viral on social media captured a cab driver grabbing the woman with her hair who was about to fall into the sea from Atal Setu.

Viewers Discretion Advised



Responding promptly to an attempt to die by suicide at MTHL Atal Setu, the on-duty officials, PN Lalit Shirsat, PN Kiran Mahtre, PC Yash Sonawane & PC Mayur Patil of @Navimumpolice jumped over the railing & rescued the individual saving her life.



"After police was alerted about her presence, a patrolling vehicle rushed to the spot. When police approached her, she lost balance and was about to plunge into the sea. But an alert police personnel held her just in time and managed to save her," Police said, PTI reported.

The police informed that the incident took place at around 7 pm.

"She said she lost her balance in panic after seeing police approach her. Nhava Sheva police is probing further," the official added.

The police are investigating for further details.