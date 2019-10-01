Water shortage likely in many parts of Delhi on Tuesday due to high ammonia level

The supply of water in many parts of Delhi is set to be affected on Tuesday as water production from Water Treatment Plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla has been impacted due to discharge of high level of pollutants from Haryana in River Yamuna at Wazirabad. According to government sources, the level of ammonia in Yamuna increased to 3.2 mgl on Monday morning.

After continuous efforts of Delhi Jal Board to rationalize the water supply, at present, all three phases at Wazirabad are running in its full capacity and the ammonia level in Yamuna has decreased to 1.6 mgl.

The affected areas are Part of North East Delhi, West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, including Delhi Cantt. And New Delhi Municipal Council areas. The affected zones include North, South, Central and parts of West and Northeast Delhi such as Civil Lines, Malka Ganj, Timarpur, Azad Market, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Patel Nagar, Shadipur, Rajendra Nagar, President Estate, the NDMC area, Ramlila Maidan, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Darya Ganj, Gulabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Kewal Park and the adjoining areas of North and Central Delhi.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that high ammonia levels due to industrial waste being dumped into the Yamuna at Panipat had forced the government to stop operations at Chandrawal and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants.

The decision to stop water supply from these plants were taken after a preliminary investigation of tap water samples collected randomly from 11 areas in the national capital revealed that the water is not safe for drinking.