NewsIndia
DELHI WATER SUPPLY

Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi - Check full list of areas here

Water will be available at low pressure in parts of northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:01 PM IST

Trending Photos

Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi - Check full list of areas here

New Delhi: Water supply will be affected in parts of Delhi on Friday (July 8, 2022) due to ammonia pollution in the river Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board said. The utility said ammonia concentration in the river has increased to two particles per million (ppm) due to pollution from Haryana. The water level in the Wazirabad pond is also low -- 670 feet as against a normal of 674.5 feet.

Operations at the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and the Okhla WTPs have been hit. Water supply will remain affected till the situation improves, it said.

Water will be available at low pressure in parts of northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

The Chandrawal, Wazirabad and the Okhla WTPs have a treatment capacity of 90 MGD, 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively.

The acceptable maximum limit of ammonia in drinking water, as per the Bureau of Indian Standards, is 0.5 ppm. At present, the Delhi Jal Board can treat up to 0.9 ppm.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much anger in the name of religion?
DNA Video
DNA: How is peace being affected from religious radicalization?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between Khilonjia and Mia Muslims
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Understand how dangerous are Vitamin-D pills?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress