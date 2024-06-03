Live Updates | Wayana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Wayana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: The scenic and densely forested Wayanad constituency, one of Kerala's 20 seats, went to the polls along with the rest of the state on April 26. Established as a separate constituency in 1980, Wayanad was carved out from Kozhikode and Kannur districts. Comprising three municipal towns—Kalpetta, Mananthavady, and Sultan Bathery—and three assembly constituencies, Wayanad is witnessing a keenly contested election.

Background Details Of The Seat

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad for the second time, facing competition from BJP state president K Surendran and the ruling Left's Annie Raja. In the 2019 elections, after losing Amethi to Union minister Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi chose to contest from Wayanad, winning by over 7 lakh votes and securing a vote share of 64.7%.

Reflecting on previous elections, Congress leader M.I. Shanavas clinched victory in Wayanad in 2009 and 2014. In 2009, Shanavas won by a margin of 4.10 lakh votes and a vote share of 49.8%, repeating the feat in 2014 with over 3.77 lakh votes and a vote share of 41.2%. In 2014, the CPM's Sathyan Mokeri secured only 356,165 votes.

According to the exit poll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha 2024 election, Congress is poised to win favourably in this state, but BJP has also made an impression. As per the Axis My India-India Today exit poll, INC-UDF is expected to secure 18 seats, while BJP is projected to win 2-3 seats. Rahul Gandhi is anticipated to retain the Wayanad seat.