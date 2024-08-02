Wayanad Landslide Before And After Satellite Images Released By ISRO Will Shock You

Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) posted shocking before and after images of a landslide at Chooralmala in Wayanad, Kerala taken by the space agency’s satellite. The images reveal the devastating disaster caused by Debris flow in Kerala.

NRSC has released images of Chooralmala that show deadly damages in the landslide area on July 30. The picture shows the land difference before and after the disaster. About 86,000 square meters of land has slipped out of place.

Satellite Cartosat 3 captured the pre-images of the area on May 22, 2023, while the post-images were taken by the RISAT satellite on July 31, one day after the event. NSRC explained the details of the images taken and stated that rainfall activated a major flow of debris in and around Chooralmala.

The approximate length of the top of the hill and run-out zone is 8 km. The images taken by the RISAT satellite show the entire area from top to bottom. The main area affected by the landslide is 86.000 sq.m. The bank of the Iruvanjippuzha river broke due to the triggered Debris flow.

As per NRSC, the strong effect of the disaster damaged many houses and infrastructure in the area. The agency had also established a ground station to get satellite updates, generate data products, spread it among users, and set up techniques for remote sensing applications that include disaster management support, faculty for students, and more.