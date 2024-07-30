Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Rises Over 70, Kerala Declares State Mourning on July 30 and 31

In response to the devastating landslides in Wayanad, the Kerala government has announced a two-day state mourning on July 30 and 31. All state government programs have been postponed.

Rising Death Toll

The death toll from the multiple landslides triggered by relentless monsoon rains in Wayanad's hill district has raised over 70. Many more are feared to be trapped under the mud and debris as rescue operations continue.

Rescue Operation

The Indian Army has been called in to assist with rescue efforts after a temporary bridge connecting the affected area to the nearest town was destroyed. Four Army columns, including two from the 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) and two from the DSC Centre in Kannur, have been mobilized.

Two helicopters from the Indian Air Force are also aiding in the rescue operations, as per a statement from the office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, rescue efforts are hampered by the lack of internet connectivity in the area.

State Forest Minister AK Saseendran described the situation as serious, emphasizing that all available agencies are working on the rescue operations. A special control room has been established by the district administration at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram to coordinate efforts.\

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, assuring him of all possible assistance from the central government. The Prime Minister's Office announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those who lost their lives in the landslides. Additionally, the injured will receive Rs. 50,000.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast heavy rains for the district, which contributed to the landslides. The situation remains critical as authorities continue their efforts to rescue those still trapped and provide relief to the affected areas.