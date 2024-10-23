Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810710https://zeenews.india.com/india/wayanad-lok-sabha-bypolls-priyanka-gandhi-enters-electoral-politics-files-nomination-papers-2810710.html
NewsIndia
WAYANAD LOK SABHA BYPOLLS

Wayanad Lok Sabha Bypolls: Priyanka Gandhi Enters Electoral Politics, Files Nomination Papers

After filing her nomination from the Lok Sabha seat, she said that she is receiving a lot of love from the people in Wayanad.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Wayanad Lok Sabha Bypolls: Priyanka Gandhi Enters Electoral Politics, Files Nomination Papers Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a nomination rally for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, in Wayanad, Kerala, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Wayanad Lok Sabha Bypolls: Marking her debut in electoral politics, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for Kerala's Wayanad parliamentary bypolls in the presence of CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, at the collectorate office.

After filing her nomination from the Lok Sabha seat, she said that she is receiving a lot of love from the people in Wayanad. "They (people) are already giving me a lot of love, and I am very grateful for that."

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after her brother and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi decided to retain the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, previously held by Sonia Gandhi, and vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where he secured victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?
DNA Video
DNA Special: Is Delhi Facing a Terror Threat Before Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
NEWS ON ONE CLICK