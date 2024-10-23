Wayanad Lok Sabha Bypolls: Priyanka Gandhi Enters Electoral Politics, Files Nomination Papers

Wayanad Lok Sabha Bypolls: Marking her debut in electoral politics, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for Kerala's Wayanad parliamentary bypolls in the presence of CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, at the collectorate office.

#WATCH | Kerala: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra files her nomination for Wayanad parliamentary by-election, in the presence of CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary KC… pic.twitter.com/ykU6ljJkrm October 23, 2024

After filing her nomination from the Lok Sabha seat, she said that she is receiving a lot of love from the people in Wayanad. "They (people) are already giving me a lot of love, and I am very grateful for that."

#WATCH | Wayanad, Kerala: After filing her nomination, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "They (people) are already giving me a lot of love and I am very grateful for that..." pic.twitter.com/BUTJVhg5dl — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after her brother and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi decided to retain the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, previously held by Sonia Gandhi, and vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where he secured victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.