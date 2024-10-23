Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday officially entered the poll fray as she filed her nomination papers from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seats for the bypolls. Priyanka Gandhi along with her brother and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow before filing her nomination papers. Addressing a gathering, Rahul Gandhi, the former Wayanad MP, said that the Lok Sabha seat will be the only constituency to have two Members of Parliament.

"What Wayanad has done for me cannot be expressed in words; the only way to express it is through actions. Wayanad is the only constituency in our country to have two MPs; one official and the other unofficial, they will work together in the best interest of Wayanad," said Rahul Gandhi, adding that both the leaders will continue to work for the people of the constituency.

Addressing a public meeting at Kalpetta, Rahul Gandhi said, "I think all of you understand very well the relationship I have with the people of Wayanad. In her speech, Priyanka said that you (people of Wayanad) protected me, looked after me when I needed it most."

Rahul Gandhi represented the Wayanad LS constituency from 2019 to 2024.

"The Rakhi I am wearing was made by my sister. I don't take it off till it breaks. This is a symbol of a brother's protection of his sister. That is why I request the people of Wayanad to look after my sister and protect her. She will put her entire energy into the problems of Wayanad and to protect you," he said.

After the public address, Priyanka left for the collectorate where she filed her nomination papers in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. Priyanka would be contesting against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.