WB Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2023 Date: Madhya Shiksha Parshad Proposes Three Tentative Dates - CHECK

Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2023: When will the Madhyamik results for this year be released? The date will probably be revealed by the Board of Secondary Education early the following week. With the outcomes, the Board of Secondary Education has already started making preparations. The Madhya Shiksha Parshad has stated that the results of this year's secondary exam will be released around the third week of May. Madhyamik results may be released on May 15, 16, or 17. The dates of these three options are listed in a proposal that the Board of Secondary Education has previously given to the School Education Department.

Nearly all of the answer sheets have already been reviewed, and the board has received the marks. The last-minute work is now in progress. It is known through board sources that all of the answer sheets that were in question following the review are currently undergoing the final step of the evaluation. The board has established a goal to release the results in that instance by the third week. The answer sheet has already undergone online verification.

HS Exam Result

The Higher Secondary Examination results will be released in the fourth week of May, as the head of the Higher Secondary Education Council has already told the appropriate officials. The Higher Secondary Education Council has begun to plan and take action in that regard. It is also known that the answer sheets have been reviewed and sent to the upper secondary education board, along with more than 80% of the marks. This time, the Board of Secondary Education has begun to move quickly to disclose the secondary school results before the upper secondary results.

Extra Care This Time

It should be mentioned that the Madhya Shiksha Board took extra care this time around in relation to the secondary examination. This time's written exam was completed on March 4. Each testing facility had to receive at least three CCTV cameras. Three areas in particular—the headmaster's room, the room where the test materials will be housed, and the room from which the examinees will enter—have CCTVs installed. The board asserts that the majority of testing locations have adopted the directive.

Special Tracking App

On the other hand, the Madhya Shiksha Parshad has also used the app to specifically track this period. This means that the information about when the exam papers are being administered, whether there is a disturbance there or any complaints coming from the exam centers, was directly communicated to the individuals in charge of the examination center through the app. One officer from Calcutta was in charge of monitoring from a central location, and he or she specifically monitored each district.

The number of applicants was 10 lakh 98 thousand 775 the previous year. This year, there were 6 lakh 98 thousand 628 fewer of those candidates. This year, there are 2 lakh 90 thousand 172 male candidates overall, and there are 3 lakh 56 thousand 21 female candidates. There were 2867 exam centres. The board issued a directive to the examination centers to the effect that candidates can leave within one hour of the commencement of the examination, but not with the question papers. If there is any disruption in any test centre while the exam is taking place, the board was under strict instructions to suspend the results of the candidates from that institution. For the by-election on March 1, the Board of Secondary Education held the test on February 27.