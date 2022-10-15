NewsIndia
Candidates can apply for WBBPE TET 2022 on the official website- wbbpeonline.com till November 3, scroll down for the direct link to apply, the application fee and more.

WBBPE TET 2022 registration begins at wbbpeonline.com, direct link to apply here

WBBPE TET 2022: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has begun the registration process for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test or WB TET 2022 exam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the WBBPE TET 2022 on the official website- wbbpeonline.com. Candidates can apply for the WB TET till November 3, 2022.

WBBPE TET 2022: Important dates

Commencement of WB TET registration- October 14, 2022
Last date to apply for WB TET- November 3, 2022

WBBPE TET Application Fee

The candidates belonging General candidates are required to pay Rs. 150/- whereas candidates belonging to OBC are required to pay Rs. 100. SC/ST/PH candidates are required to pay Rs. 50/-

WBBPE TET 2022: Here's how to Apply

  • Visit the official website of WBBPE - wbbpeonline.com
  • Click on “APPLY FOR TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST, 2022 (TET-2022)” button
  • Click on Apply for Teacher Eligibility Test, 2022(TET-2022)
  • Fill in the application form and entre the details
  • Upload the required documents and make the fee payment
  • Submit the WB TET application form and take the printout 

WBBPE TET 2022 Direct Link 

WB TET is scheduled to be conducted for the posts of Assistant Teachers for Classes 1st to 5th in the government-aided/government sponsored/Junior Basic Primary Schools. This year the WB TET 2022 is scheduled to be held on December 11, 2022.

 

