WBBSE Madhyamik class 10 results 2020 to be declared on July 15, class 12 results on July 17

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board Madhyamik class 10 result 2020 will be declared on Wednesday (July 15) whereas class 12 results will be announced on July 17.

The announcement was made by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (July 14).

Candidates can check their results on official websites wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in or third-party website examresults.net.



Here's how to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit this link or wbresults.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on WBBSE class 10 results 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked on the page and hit the 'Submit' button.

Step 4: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download mark sheet for future use.

This year the results were delayed due to the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. Class 10 exams ended on February 22, 2020. Around 10 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Usually, mark sheets are handed over to the students as soon as results are declared but this year it will be made online.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 86.07 per cent.

To pass the WBBSE exams, it is mandatory that students pass all subjects with a minimum of 25 per cent. The Board has given students an option to appear in supplementary examinations.