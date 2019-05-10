WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: Class 10 results to be declared on this date and time at wbbse.org

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Madhyamik results 2019 or Class 10 results on May 21 around noon on official website wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in, suggested several reports. The Board is yet to confirm for the same. The Madhyamik examination was held from February 12 to 22, within 10 days.

Steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' link

Step 3: On the new page, fill in the required details such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The results will be displayed on your screen

Candidates are advised to download the results and take a printout for future reference.

A total of 10,66,000 students are appearing in the class 10 school leaving examination.

In February, five persons, including two examinees, were arrested for an alleged question paper leak of Madhyamik Examinations. The West Bengal CID had taken up the case after reports of question paper "leak" surfaced from several districts of the state.