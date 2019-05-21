WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 out! West Bengal Board declares Class 10 result at wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared Class 10 result on May 21, 2019. As per emerging reports, 86.07 per cent candidates passed the exam. Candidates can check their results on official websites wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in or third-party website examresults.net.

Here's how to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit this link or wbresults.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on WBBSE class 10 results 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked on the page and hit the 'Submit' button.

Step 4: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download marksheet for future use

The board had conducted the Madhyamik Examination for the academic year 2018-19 from February 12 to 21, 2019.

“Neither NIC (National Informatics Centre) nor University of Calcutta/West Bengal Board/Council of Education is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets,” said a notice on the official website.

The board came under fire after purported images of the question paper was circulated on Whatsapp Wednesday, minutes after the start of the exam.