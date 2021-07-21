WBCHSE asks schools to issue admission notice for class 11 from July 22

Kolkata: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday (July 21) asked schools to issue admission notices for Class 11 from July 22, two days after the results from Madhyamik Pariksha were announced.

Council president Mahua Das said in a notice that after starting the process, higher secondary schools should first complete admission of their students from August 2 to 14.

From August 16 to 31, the said schools should proceed with the admission process of students from other institutions.

Hundred per cent of about 10,79,749 candidates passed the Madhyamik Pariksha this year based on a 50:50 per cent evaluation formula of past performance as exams could not be held in the pandemic situation. Ninety per cent of the total candidates secured first division marks.

