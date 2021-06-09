हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WBCHSE

WBCHSE to promote Class 11 students and finish admission process by July third week

Earlier in April, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education had cancelled the annual exams of Class XI and promoted all students.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Tuesday (June 8, 2021) wrote to all heads of the high school institutions and directed them to complete the formalities related to the promotion of Class 11 students by the third week of July.

"All HS Institutions are instructed to complete the formalities related to promotion of students from class XI to class XII and admission to class XII by July 15," read the letter by Tapas Kumar Mukherjee, Secretary-in-charge of WB Council of HS Education.

Mukherjee also asked the guardians of the students with proper identity documents to complete the admission process.

West Bengal to promote Class 11th students to Class 12

This is to be noted that the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education had announced on April 30 to cancel Class XI annual exams and promote all students.

Earlier on June 7, the West Bengal government had also cancelled Madhyamik class 10 and Uchha Madhyamik class 12 examinations. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the decision during a press briefing. 

The decision to cancel West Bengal Madhyamik class 10 and Uchha Madhyamik class 12 examinations was taken in view of the coronavirus situation in the state. 

