WB HS Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to announce Class 12 exam result on Friday (June 10, 2022). WBCHSE will announce HS result 2022 in a press conference which will be held at WBCHSE council office in Kolkata. As per the reports, the WB HS Results will be declared at 11 am today on the official website of WBCHSE. The Uccha Madhyamik 2022 pass percentage and merit list will be released today.

Students who appeared in West Bengal Class 12 students must note that they can also check their results via SMS and Mobile App named – WBCHSE Result 2022, in case the official website is down.

Websites to check WB 12th result 2022

WBCHSE Class 12 result 2022: Here's how to check your scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on results link available

Step 3: Click on Class 12 result link in the new tab

Step 4: Enter the login details and press submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

According to the reports, around 7.45 lakh students appeared in the Uccha Madhyamik exam this year conducted between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.