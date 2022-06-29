WBHRB Recruitment 2022: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board, WBHRB, is inviting candidates to apply for the post of wardens WBHRB Recruitment 2022 has a total of 165 warden posts to be filled. Application forms were out on June 20, 2022. Candidates who are yet to fill out the application forms can start them right away on the official website of www.wbhrb.in.

WBHRB Recruitment 2022: Here are the steps to apply for warden vacancies

- Visit the website www.wbhrb.in

- Refer to the direct link given above

- Fill in the details

- Pay the fees

- Click on submit and download

- Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the same and for further announcements keep a check on the website.

WBHRB Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates Should have Passed SSC qualification (MARKSHEET INCLUDING SUP PLEMENTARY MARKSHEETS TO BE ATTACHED).

WBHRB Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

INR 5400-25200 + Grade Pay Rs.2600/-

WBHRB Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Not more than 40 years on the 1st day of January of the year of advertisement (01-01-2022).

WBHRB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates must submit the online application fee amounting Rs. 160/- (Rupees one hundred sixty) only through Banks participating in the GRPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System).

Candidates note that the last day to apply for WBHRB Recruitment 2022 warden vacancies is on 30 June.