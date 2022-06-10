WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHE) has declared the WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022 today June 10, 2022. The West Bengal Class 12 board scorecards of individual students are expected soon on the official website of WBCHSE. Students who appeared for the WB HC 12th board exams can check their results on the WBCHSE's official site- wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in. The results were announced in a press conference and will be made available online from 12 PM onwards. The result press meet is being held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan on the Council.

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022: Websites to check WB 12th result 2022

wbchse.nic.in

www.wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022: Here's how to check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result

Step 1: Visit the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on results link available

Step 3: Click on Class 12 result link in the new tab

Step 4: Enter the login details and press submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result and download. Take a printout for future references.

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022: How to check results if websites not working

Check with SMS: To check WB 12th result via SMS, type WB12<space>Roll number and send the message to 56070 or 5676750.

Check with mobile app: Students can also check their WB Board 12th result via Mobile App named – WBCHSE Result 2022. Students need to go to the playstore, type the name and click on the install button.

In the academic year 2021-22, WBCHSE commenced the Class 12 board exams on April 2 and concluded on April 26, 2022 in the state. Around 8 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board exams which were held offline in the state.

