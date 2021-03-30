WBJEE 2021: Last date for submission of online application form today, here's how to apply

KOLKATA: For all those candidates who wish to appear in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2021, today is the last date to register for the exam.

The WBJEE 2021 aspirants can fill in their application form by logging in to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Last week, the last date for the submission of online application form was extended to March 30, 2021.

The window for the online correction of the application form will open on March 31 and will close on April 2, 2021.

The registration process for WJEE 2021 had started from February 23, 2021 and was supposed to continue till March 23, 2021. However, the last date for online application was extended till March 30, 2021 until 6 PM.

The WBJEE 2021 is scheduled to take place on July 11, 2021. Paper 1 (Mathematics) will commence from 11 AM and will continue till 1 PM. Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) will start from 2 PM and will continue till 4 PM.

The WBJEE 2021 candidates will be able to download the admit cards for the exam from July 7, 2021.

The WBJEE 2021 candidates must note that all the questions in the exam will be MCQ type with four options against each of the questions. There will be three categories of questions in each of the subjects.

Before filing the online application, the candidates should take note of these things –

1) It is essential to have a mobile number and email id. The WBJEE 2021 candidates must note that all the future communications relating to the exam will be sent to the registered mobile number and email id.

2) The application fee for WBJEE 2021 is Rs 500. However, the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC categories will have to pay Rs 400 for application.

3) The application confirmation page and admit card should be kept safely by the WBJEE 2021 candidates for future references.

The interested candidates who wish to apply for WBJEE 2021 must waste no time to register as the online application process ends on March 30, 2021 at 6 PM.

For regular updates, the WBJEE 2021 candidates must check the official WBJEE website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

