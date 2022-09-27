WBJEE 2022 Counseling Mop Up Round Seat Allotment result likely to be RELEASED TODAY at wbjee.nic.in, reporting till Sept 29- Here’s how to check

WBJEE 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is declaring the WBJEE 2022 Counseling Mop Up Round Seat Allotment today, September 27, 2022. As per the schedule the result is today. When the results are released, those applicants who enrolled for the mop-up round will be able to download them from the official website, wbjee.nic.in.

The mop-up round was an option for candidates who did not receive seats in the first or second round. Candidates were required to complete the mop-up round form, pay the fees, and fill out the choices. This procedure had to be completed between September 21, 2022 and September 23, 2022. The choice filling and locking have to be completed by September 23, 2022.

WBJEE Counseling 2022: Here’s how to check the mop-up seat allotment result

Visit the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the link for the WBJEE 2022 seat allocation results.

Log in with your roll number and birthdate.

The outcome of WBJEE mop-up seat allocation for 2022 will be shown on the screen.

Take a printout of the seat allocation results after downloading them for future reference.

The link will be activated on the homepage once the mop-up round seat allocation results are announced, at which point candidates can download it and move on to the next step, which entails paying the seat acceptance fee and reporting to the designated colleges or institutions for document verification and admission. On September 29, 2022, reporting and payment must be completed.