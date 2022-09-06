WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE round one seat allotment result on September 7. The candidates can check the WBJEE 2022 round one seat allotment result on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. The shortlisted candidates need to pay the seat acceptance fee and confirm their admission. The WBJEE counselling will be held in two phases. The 2nd round of seat allotment result will be announced on September 15.

WBJEE 2022 counselling result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result link

Key in your log in details

WBJEE seat allotment 2022 result will be displayed on screen

Download and take print out for future reference.

The WBJEE result 2022 was earlier released on June 17, and a total of 98.85 per cent students passed in the WBJEE exam this year. In total, 1.1 lakh candidates registered for the WBJEE 2022, and 81,393 of them turned up. The WBJEE 2022 exam was passed by up to 80,132 students.