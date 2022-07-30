New Delhi: Reacting to the controversy surrounding the arrest of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Babul Supriyo on Saturday (July 30) said the incident was “embarrassing" for the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation. He further said that it was not right to raise questions on the entire party for the wrongdoings of one leader. “Respectable Chief Minister has said that whoever would commit a mistake sitting on such a high post, even if they get life imprisonment then that is justified. However, if one person commits such mistakes, it is wrong to point fingers at the party or the government.”

Without naming Partha Chatterjee, Supriyo said he should be answerable for the “embarrassing amount of cash” being found from his alleged accomplice’s premises.

The ED had arrested Chatterjee on July 23 in connection with the case of alleged irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC) which took place when he was the Bengal education minister from 2014 to 2021. Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee was also arrested and ED has seized crores of rupees from her houses in different parts of Kolkata.

On Thursday, TMC had suspended Partha Chatterjee from the party till the investigation is underway as well as removed him from all party posts including General Secretary and National vice president. The Mamata Banerjee-led government also sacked him from the state cabinet. The Bengal CM has taken charge of the portfolios held by Chatterjee for the time being.

Meanwhile, the TMC is likely to implement a major organisational overhaul and a reshuffle of the state cabinet following the arrest of now-suspended senior party leader Partha Chatterjee, PTI reported. As per the news agency sources, the Mamata Banerjee-led party is also planning an image makeover amid the school jobs scam controversy.

(With agency inputs)